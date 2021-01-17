PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,386,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,116 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth $14,056,000. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 17.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,842,000 after buying an additional 470,920 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PPL by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,322,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,405,000 after buying an additional 291,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth $3,698,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.