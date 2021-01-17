PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$12.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$11.50.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PSK. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. CIBC cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.39.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) stock opened at C$10.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$6.24 and a 1-year high of C$15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$43.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 281.77%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

