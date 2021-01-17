Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($5.80) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($5.80) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($6.00). Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2021 earnings at ($6.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $23.10 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $315.82 million, a PE ratio of -153.99 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.40. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.33 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 144,962 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Precision Drilling by 86.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Precision Drilling by 2.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,778,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

