Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) PT Raised to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

PFG stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $54,798.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,958. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. First Command Bank increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 391.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

