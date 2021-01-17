Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Position Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2021

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Progress Software worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 93.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGS opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.02. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.92.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 30.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

