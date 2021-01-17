Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Position Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Progress Software worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 93.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.02. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.92.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 30.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.