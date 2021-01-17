Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.22-3.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $513-521 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $516.20 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.22-3.28 EPS.

Progress Software stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.02. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.77 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

PRGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

