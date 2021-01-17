PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). PROS posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. PROS’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.30. The stock had a trading volume of 251,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,435. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46. PROS has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

In related news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $468,436.50. Also, EVP John C. P. Allessio sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $90,847.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,401.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,984 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,783,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,096,000 after buying an additional 123,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,946,000 after buying an additional 348,711 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 21.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,281,000 after buying an additional 426,765 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,383,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,194,000 after acquiring an additional 21,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP lifted its position in shares of PROS by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 319,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 85,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

