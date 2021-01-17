ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 21st

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)’s stock is set to reverse split on Thursday, January 21st. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 20th.

NYSEARCA:QID opened at $7.15 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 30,695.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the third quarter worth about $363,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $340,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $817,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

