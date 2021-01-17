ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) Trading 6.5% Higher

ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.57. 1,036,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,526,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 5,710.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 60.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 381.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 111,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 40,371 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL)

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

