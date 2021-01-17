Prospect Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 2,504 call options on the company. This is an increase of 250% compared to the average daily volume of 715 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on PSEC. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,747.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,386,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

PSEC opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $142.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

