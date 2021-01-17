Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the December 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ TARA traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 57,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,700. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42. Protara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $67.08.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.76). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARA. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

