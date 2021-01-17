PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PTT Exploration and Production Public from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTT Exploration and Production Public from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get PTT Exploration and Production Public alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEXNY opened at $7.50 on Friday. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93.

About PTT Exploration and Production Public

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; the provision of petroleum technology; and the provision of petroleum products, such as natural gas, crude oil, condensate, naphtha and liquefied petroleum gas.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for PTT Exploration and Production Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTT Exploration and Production Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.