Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 35,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $59.38 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

