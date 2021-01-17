Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) (TSE:PSD) Shares Gap Up to $1.07

Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) (TSE:PSD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.07, but opened at $1.22. Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 2,827 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$64.01 million and a PE ratio of -8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.89.

Get Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) alerts:

Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) (TSE:PSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.91 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) (TSE:PSD)

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its library covers principal areas in Alberta, Northeast British Columbia, and Saskatchewan, as well as includes portions of the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Manitoba, and Montana.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.