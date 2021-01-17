PumaPay Market Capitalization Achieves $5.25 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and $50,675.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PumaPay has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00064936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.58 or 0.00521327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00043751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.64 or 0.04031005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00013048 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016610 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,826,422,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

