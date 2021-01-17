Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -272.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $285,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

