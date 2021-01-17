Pylon Network (PYLNT) One Day Volume Hits $47.00

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Pylon Network token can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pylon Network has a market cap of $289,980.69 and $47.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pylon Network has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pylon Network Token Profile

Pylon Network is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,010 tokens. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pylon Network Token Trading

Pylon Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

