Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Raised by Analyst

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lazard in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

NYSE LAZ opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $46.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $569.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.79 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth $2,158,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lazard by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Lazard by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,420,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,712,000 after buying an additional 835,102 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

