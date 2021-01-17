QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.53.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE:QEP opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $709.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 4.88. QEP Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that QEP Resources will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in QEP Resources by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in QEP Resources by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

