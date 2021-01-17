Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Short Interest Up 55.9% in December

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,964,400 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the December 15th total of 1,260,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Quálitas Controladora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUCOF opened at $3.74 on Friday. Quálitas Controladora has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74.

Quálitas Controladora Company Profile

QuÃ¡litas Controladora, SAB. de C.V. operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and the United States. It offers insurance for personal cars and pickups, cargo pickups, trucks, public passenger service, border and regularized, tourists, motorcycles, and civil liability insurance.

