QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives $22.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QNST shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

NASDAQ QNST traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.70. 268,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,576. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $22.78.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.07 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Pauldine sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,965.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 29,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $491,083.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,193.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,557 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.