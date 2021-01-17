Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,358,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after acquiring an additional 118,655 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 2,837.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 169,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 164,024 shares during the period. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $11.83 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

