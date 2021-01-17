Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ra Medical Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 29th.

Shares of RMED stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.97. 273,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,651. Ra Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by ($0.25). Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 140.19% and a negative net margin of 807.30%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ra Medical Systems will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin J. Colombatto purchased 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ra Medical Systems stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Ra Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

