Ramin M. Massoumi Sells 4,981 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $37,407.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,657.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ITI stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Iteris, Inc. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $7.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Iteris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Iteris by 479.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iteris by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Iteris by 3.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Iteris by 53.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iteris in the second quarter valued at $141,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

