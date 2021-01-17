Raymond James Boosts Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$20.00

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco Co. (CCO.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCO. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities downgraded Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$16.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.43. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of C$7.69 and a 12-month high of C$18.91. The stock has a market cap of C$6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,373.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$379.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

