Raymond James Boosts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $60.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

THC has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.83.

NYSE THC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.38. 815,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 302,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $12,461,746.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $168,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,823.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock valued at $69,815,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

