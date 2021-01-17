Raymond James Increases Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to $16.50

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $14.50 to $16.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATUSF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $11.31 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

