Raymond James Raises Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$45.00

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 42.77% from the stock’s current price.

CNQ has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.55.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock opened at C$31.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.16. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$42.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.55.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.36, for a total transaction of C$2,351,932.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,167,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,610,777.12. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 3,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.87, for a total value of C$83,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,380,612 shares in the company, valued at C$66,347,656.44. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 46,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,991 and sold 244,350 shares valued at $7,467,707.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

