Raymond James Raises Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target to $50.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.21.

NYSE MMP traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 791,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,024. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,695,000 after buying an additional 437,860 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,969 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after acquiring an additional 416,010 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,410,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,629,000 after acquiring an additional 557,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

