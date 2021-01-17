Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 496 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 815.0% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 198,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,814,000 after purchasing an additional 176,421 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1,641.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,938,000 after purchasing an additional 126,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 173.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,888,000 after purchasing an additional 104,990 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 24.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 510,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,842,000 after purchasing an additional 101,364 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 16.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 626,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,268,000 after buying an additional 88,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.50.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,854 shares of company stock worth $15,450,581. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS opened at $364.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 82.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $378.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.84.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

