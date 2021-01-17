Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in IAA were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in IAA by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IAA shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.30 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. IAA’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

