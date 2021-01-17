Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 2,022 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,279,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 333,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after purchasing an additional 69,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $86.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.20.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays cut shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.52.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $802,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,683.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

