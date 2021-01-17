Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 3,135 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 548.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ORI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Steven J. Bateman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,476 shares in the company, valued at $376,789.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $26,966.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,966.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,744 shares of company stock valued at $63,752 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.82. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $23.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

