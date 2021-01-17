Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 853 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 51.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,007,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,259 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 489.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,321,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,835 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 170.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,429,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,828,000 after purchasing an additional 900,140 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 5,590.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 882,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after purchasing an additional 866,525 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,094,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,581,000 after purchasing an additional 704,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of CBRE opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $67.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.