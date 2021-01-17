Realio Network (RIO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $713,209.00

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. During the last week, Realio Network has traded down 38% against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $6.06 million and $713,209.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network token can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002577 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00047675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00120144 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00064308 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00251254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00069437 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,424.35 or 0.96182753 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund.

Realio Network Token Trading

Realio Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

