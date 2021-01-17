Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.97. 596,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,317. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $70.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. Analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $59,691.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 701,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,223.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPH. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 407,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 422.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 227,052 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 652,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 217,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

