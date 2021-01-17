Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,431 Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,431 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 68.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 2.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.44.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $764,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $147,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,076 shares of company stock worth $16,273,990. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN stock opened at $143.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.30 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.47.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

