Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Major Shareholder Sells $60,000,000.00 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,965,294 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $80,577,054.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $44.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.38. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $57.59.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($2.66). Research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,074,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RLAY shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

