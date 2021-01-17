renBTC 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $21.19 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One renBTC token can now be bought for about $35,022.38 or 0.99674934 BTC on exchanges. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $457.41 million and approximately $21.19 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00048363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00118980 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00065116 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00255961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00072130 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00037923 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s total supply is 13,061 tokens. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

renBTC Token Trading

renBTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

