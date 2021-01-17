Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) were down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.55 and last traded at $43.23. Approximately 546,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 367,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.57.

A number of analysts have commented on REPL shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a current ratio of 22.54.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Robert Coffin sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $8,808,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 4,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $181,182.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 510,495 shares of company stock worth $21,628,957. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Replimune Group by 24.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,733,000 after acquiring an additional 299,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Replimune Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 71,967 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,021,000 after acquiring an additional 237,859 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Replimune Group in the third quarter worth approximately $22,719,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 891,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,528,000 after acquiring an additional 39,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.