Research Analysts Set Expectations for A. O. Smith Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.98. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

AOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

NYSE:AOS opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.68.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,376 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,967.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $2,801,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,910,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,069 shares of company stock worth $5,331,415. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

