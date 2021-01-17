REVV Price Hits $0.0640 on Top Exchanges (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. REVV has a total market cap of $17.36 million and $987,127.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV token can currently be purchased for $0.0640 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, REVV has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00048401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00118478 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00065202 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00254096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00070109 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00038005 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,270,188 tokens. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime.

REVV Token Trading

REVV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

