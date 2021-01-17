Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RIO. Investec raised Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

RIO stock opened at $80.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $86.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

