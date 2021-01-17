Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

RIO traded down $4.37 on Thursday, hitting $80.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.74. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $86.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

