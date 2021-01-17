Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price target on the stock.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,365.83 ($70.10).

Get Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) alerts:

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,946 ($77.68) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,609.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,930.39. The firm has a market cap of £74.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total transaction of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

About Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.