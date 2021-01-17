Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L)’s (RIO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,365.83 ($70.10).

Get Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,946 ($77.68) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £74.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,609.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,930.39.

In other Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

About Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.