Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Trading Down 10.8%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s share price dropped 10.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.51 and last traded at $25.78. Approximately 28,371,318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 39,321,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 276.54% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Riot Blockchain news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $505,530.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

