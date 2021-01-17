RMPL One Day Volume Reaches $684.00 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. RMPL has a market capitalization of $571,581.80 and approximately $684.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RMPL token can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002540 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, RMPL has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00047166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00127125 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00066648 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00247657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00067040 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,248.11 or 0.97067905 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 789,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 619,673 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io.

Buying and Selling RMPL

RMPL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars.

