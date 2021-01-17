Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roche from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $44.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.36. Roche has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $305.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Roche during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Roche by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roche during the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Roche during the 3rd quarter worth $514,000. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

