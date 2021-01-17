Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Down 5.7%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s share price was down 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.16 and last traded at $55.05. Approximately 582,854 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 544,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.37.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RCKT shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 247,720 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,872,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7,558.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.